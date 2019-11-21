Breaking News
Translate

Buhari, APC caucus meet in Aso Rock

On 8:57 pmIn Newsby

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari, APC
Buhari

The meeting is expected to deliberate on some of the contentious issues causing crises within the leadership of the party including the face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The caucus meeting took place a day before the party holds its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting holds on Friday.

The Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, had last week demanded that Oshiomhole should convene the NEC meeting to resolve some of the lingering crises in the party or resign from the position.

Those at the meeting include the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Fayemi Kayode, Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, his  Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, among others.

 

Vanguard

 

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.