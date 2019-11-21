Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on some of the contentious issues causing crises within the leadership of the party including the face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The caucus meeting took place a day before the party holds its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting holds on Friday.

The Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, had last week demanded that Oshiomhole should convene the NEC meeting to resolve some of the lingering crises in the party or resign from the position.

Those at the meeting include the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Fayemi Kayode, Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, among others.

