Buhari, APC Caucus meet behind closed door in Aso Rock

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caucus at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on some of the contentious issues threatening to cause a crisis within the leadership of the party including the face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki as well as the vacant positions in the National Working Committee, NWC

The Caucus meeting is holding a day before the NEC of the party, which is the highest decision-making body scheduled to hold on Friday.

Recall that the Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, had last week demanded that the National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole, should convene the statutory NEC meeting to resolve some of the lingering crises in the party or resign from office.

Some vacant positions yet to be filled include the National Auditor, a position held by Mr. George Moghalu, who was recently appointed as the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA); Deputy Vice Chairman, South, a position held by Chief Niyi Adebayo, who is now the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; and the position of National Secretary, which was previously held by Mr. Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor.

Another issue expected to be discussed is the suspension of the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, who was suspended by NWC for alleged anti-party activities, and the suspension of National Vice Chairman, North-west, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, for the same offence.

Former Governors and current Governors of the party are members of the Caucus.

Among members of the Caucus that arrived include the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Fayemi Kayode, Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

