Buhari Administration Committed to Growth of MSMEs — Adebayo

Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, has declared that “Nigeria is open for business!”

Speaking in Asaba, the capital of Delta State during the commissioning of the N1.5billion Wichtech Roof Tile Manufacturing plant in Asaba, the Minister emphasised that the opening of the new manufacturing plant serves as an example to other businesses and investors that the Buhari administration is working to fast-track Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution by creating avenues for more industries and MSMEs to succeed.

“The high-quality roofing tiles that are usually imported will now be manufactured locally in this factory — here in Nigeria. This is a part of this administration’s ‘Made In Nigeria’ policy thrust.

“This new factory will create over 10,000 direct and indirect new jobs for the people of Delta state; potentially drive down the cost of roofing tiles both in the area and across the country — due to the localisation of its production, and help to develop the building materials industry in Nigeria.

“With the countdown to the implementation of the AfCFTA, it is our hope that Nigerian building materials manufacturers, will be dominant players across the continent with the promotion of a free trade zone,” the Minister said.

The Minister also emphasised that the launch of new industries across the nation were in-line with President Buhari’s administration’s agenda to create new jobs and opportunities for more Nigerians; and accelerate both domestic and foreign direct investment in Nigeria, by creating enabling environments for more Nigerian businesses to succeed.

Vanguard