Budget implementation major problem at all govt. levels ― Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has said budget effective implementation has been a major problem facing all levels of government in the country.

He disclosed this during his keynote address delivered at a 3-day Budget Retreat organized by the House in Ogun state.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker who was represented by his Deputy Speaker, Mr. Wasiu Sanni-Eshilokun said, the theme of the retreat was “The Imperative of Transformative Governance in Lagos State Through Effective Budgeting and Implementation”, explained that, budget impementation has become a challenge to many government institutions.

He said overcoming the challenges was key to them so as not to rest on its laurels but rather be better than that of previous years while it forges ahead in retaining its slogan ‘Centre of Excellence. Adding the legislatures are required to make accurate forecast for the implementation of certain programs or development using economic parameters.

Vanguard Nigeria News