Broadband service provider woos customers with double offers

By Agbokhese Oboh

To help cushion the effect of the inclement economic times, Nigeria’s leading 4G LTE broadband service provider, Smile Communications Ltd., is offering double the value on their existing 30 days data plans, which is 100% increase in data volume.

In a statement, Akin Alayoku, Acting Managing Director of Smile Nigeria, said courtesy of the new ValuePlus data offerings, new and existing customers are assured of the best bargains in service quality and rendition.

The statement said customers on the Smile network will, instead of the old offer of 2GB at N2,000, have 5GB at N3,000 and 7GB at N4,000. Similarly, instead of 5GB at N4,000, customers will now get 11 GB at N5,000 and in place of 7GB at N5,000 Smile now offers 15GB at N6,000. Other transformations are the old 10GB at N7,500 now 21GB at N8,000, as well as 15GB at N10,000 to 31GB at N11,000.

The main objective of the ValuePlus data plans, Alayoku said, is to give double value at more affordable prices to its customers, noting that the offerings are unprecedented in the range of the data plans on offer and unsurpassed in the value that will accrue to the customers who will take advantage of the offerings.

He explained that the new improved data plans, as a package, are robust and versatile, adding that “each of the offerings is tailor-made for both the individual and corporate users. Forward-looking customers and prospects alike should embrace any of their preferred offerings and savour the benefits of a double value.”

Alayoku assured that Smile is continuously innovating to beat existing market benchmark all in a bid to provide products that will serve their customer’s best interest in the present turbulent market landscape.

He restated that Smile’s vision and mission are to be the broadband provider of choice and to enable its customers to benefit fully from the Internet world for data and voice.

His words: “Smile will continue to bring value to its users as a long term strategy and bring explosive growth in mobile data usage. We will continue to innovate to meet the demands of users, where mobile data is becoming a must-have that impact our daily lives and continuously exceed their expectations.”

Vanguard