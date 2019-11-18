Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has raised his voice in support of multilateralism, free trade and offered more solutions to advance BRICS pragmatic cooperation, coping with global challenges, and promoting world peace and common development.

Chu Maoming, Chinese Consul-General in Lagos, said Jinping spoke at a summit in Brasilia, Brazil capital, at the invitation of his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

The summit, held on the theme Economic Growth for an Innovative Future, was an opportunity for the leaders of BRICS countries to exchange views on cooperation and other major international issues of mutual interest. They reached broad consensus and positive outcomes.

According to the Consul-General, the summit sent out four clear and positive messages of significance to global peace and development.

Jinping at the summit maintained that “international issues must be addressed by all stakeholders through consultation, not by one or a few countries alone. This is what multilateralism is all about.”

Chu Maoming said that during this summit, parties undertook to demonstrate BRICS countries’ sense of responsibility, take a lead in championing and practicing multilateralism and uphold the UN-centred international system. They also pledged to increase representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries in global governance and be pacesetters in reforming global governance system and making the international order more equitable and reasonable.

He said the parties reiterated that they will uphold the WTO-centred multilateral trading regime and maintain a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment even as he called on all WTO members to refrain from taking unilateral and protectionist measures.

“All parties are committed to making development a core priority in global macro-policy framework, to helping developing countries to better integrate into the global value chain and industrial chain, and to building an open world economy.

“All parties re-affirmed their commitment to the UN Charter purposes and principles and the international order based on international law, support for countries’ independent choice of development path, mutual respect for sovereignty, and opposition to foreign interference and violation of international law.

“They underscored that disputes should be addressed through dialogue and that they will play a greater role in safeguarding international strategic security and stability.”

Chu Maoming said the parties also “demonstrated their resolve to seek common development through joint efforts and reiterated their readiness to build on the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.They also enhanced the five countries’ traditional bonds of friendship to strengthen BRICS cooperation mechanisms and deepen cooperation in the three pillar areas—economic, trade and financial cooperation, political and security cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.”

