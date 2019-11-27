Breast cancer: Oncologist makes breakthrough in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A consultant radiation oncologist, Dr Oludare Adeyemi of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday said he achieved a breakthrough in breast cancer when he recently treated a breast cancer patient without mastectomy (the process of removing the breast because of cancer). He described the treatment as microseed treatment which requires using radioactive seeds.

In a chat with newsmen, he also advised women to go for regular screening for breast cancer in order to detect the disease early.

He said this new procedure was first performed in Canada for about two years, now been practised in a few places in the USA but that he was the first in Africa.

“This Microseeds treatment is the first in the whole of Africa. It has come to Africa through Nigeria,” he said adding that the procedure conserves a breast, adding that conserving a breast is vital for cosmetic reasons.

Adeyemi said that Microseeds treatment takes a day procedure, unlike the convention radiotherapy that takes four weeks to be completed.”The procedure is done when Microseeds are placed in the tumour bed under ultrasound-guided” but “it must be emphasized that Microseeds Treatment procedure is only appropriate for now, for early breast cancer”.

Dr Adeyemi said the factors that cause breast cancer are main hormonal factors, age, environmental factors and lifestyle.

He said the symptoms of breast cancer include: breast lump or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue, Change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast, Changes to the skin over the breast, such as dimpling.

He said breast cancer can be prevented if women familiarise with their breasts through breast self-examination and awareness, exercise most days of the week, maintain a healthy weight and choose a healthy diet.

