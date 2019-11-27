Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: UNIPORT ASUU stranded as students lock Secretariat, disrupt meeting

On 2:10 pmIn Education, Newsby

Davies Iheamnachor

Members of the Academic Staff of Union of University, University of Port Harcourt chapter has been stranded as students of the institution seal off of their Secretariat.

The students, who are alleged to be under the Student Union Government of the university, had earlier disrupted the meeting of the body this morning, forcing Union to hold their meeting outside Secretariat.

The students used the opportunity to allegedly chase out the staff members of the Secretariat and seal of the premises.

Details later…

