Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by Tottenham.

In a club statement on Tuesday evening, chairman Daniel Levy wrote: “We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste.”

Spurs are currently 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone and 11 points away from the top-four, GiveMeSport reported.

