Breaking: The chamber is noisy, Lawan cries out 

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday during plenary, decried what he described as a noisy chamber.

Lawan spoke while responding to a point of order raised by Senator George Sekibo (Rivers East) who had noted that the chamber was noisy.

Senator Sekibo came under Order 56( 9 and 10) of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended.

Sekibo said, “the chamber is too noisy.”

The Senate President, Lawan, however, ruled that Sekibo was in order.

“The chamber is noisy,” Lawan said while urging the senators to maintain decorum at the ongoing plenary.

Recall that President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had last week in the middle of the plenary, cried out the excessive heat at the hallowed Chamber was suffocating them as Senators.

President of the Senate who had lamented that there was excessive heat at the hallowed Chamber, later directed the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewor to immediately ensure that the cooling system of the chambers was put in order.

The instruction was for the Chamber and not the Senate Press Centre.

It was gathered that the heat was caused by malfunctioning of the cooling system in the chambers.

Lawan had said, “This chamber appears unduly warm this morning. We can’t be battling with debate and fanning ourselves. I want to appeal to our colleagues to be patient as the fault would be fixed soonest.”

Vanguard