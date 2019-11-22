BREAKING: Sowore, Bakare slam N1bn suit against DSS DG

…AGF over illegal detention

……demand public apology in 5 dailies

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate), have instituted a N1billion suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, alleging gross violation of their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

In separate fundamental rights enforcement suits they filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the duo, maintained that they are entitled to general and aggravated damages of N500million each as a result of violations of their rights to personal liberty, dignity of person, fair hearing, family life, freedom of association and freedom of movement.

They are further praying the court to compel the two respondents to issue a public apology to them that will be published in five national dailies within 14 days.

The applicants, in the suits they filed through their lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, a copy of which was obtained by Vanguard on Friday, chronicled how their rights were sequentially violated from August 2 when they were arrested in Lagos, till date.

They argued that their continued detention by the DSS from November 7, in disobedience to the order of the court for their release on bail, was illegal as it violated their fundamental right to liberty guaranteed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

More details soon…

Vanguard Nigeria News