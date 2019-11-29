Breaking: South African police officer found guilty of killing a Nigerian

By Sunday Nwafor

A South African court has found a police officer guilty of killing a Nigerian, Mr. Emmanuel Okoli in 2018.

A civilian accomplice of the police officer, was discharged of all charges. The civilian, who became a state witness was granted bail.

The police officer was found guilty of all four count charges, which include murder, robbery and others. Sentencing would take place on Monday.

Details later…

Vanguard