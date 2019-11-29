Breaking News
Breaking: South African police officer found guilty of killing a Nigerian

By Sunday Nwafor

A South African court has found a police officer guilty of killing a  Nigerian, Mr. Emmanuel Okoli in 2018.

A civilian  accomplice of the police officer, was discharged of all charges. The civilian, who became a state witness was granted bail.

The police officer was found guilty of all four count charges, which include murder, robbery and others. Sentencing would take place on Monday.

Details later…

