Breaking: South African police officer found guilty of killing a Nigerian

By Sunday Nwafor
A South African court has found a police officer guilty of killing a Nigerian, Mr. Emmanuel Okoli in 2018.
A civilian accomplice of the police officer, was discharged of all charges. The civilian, who became a state witness was granted bail.
The police officer was found guilty of all four count charges, which include murder, robbery and others. Sentencing would take place on Monday.
Details later…