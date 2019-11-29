Breaking News
Breaking: Several injured after stabbing near London Bridge: police

Police walk on London Bridge in central London after reports of shots being fired on November 29, 2019. – The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near London Bridge in the centre of the British capital. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

The Metropolitan Police on Friday said several people were injured and a man was held after a stabbing near the Bridge in the centre of the British capital.

The force said it was called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT). “A man has been detained… We believe a number of people have been injured,” it added.

