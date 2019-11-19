Breaking News
Breaking: Senate Begins Move for  the Establishment of North  Central Development Commission

Red chambers of the Nigerian Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Bill seeking the establishment of North Central Development Commission has been introduced in the Senate today, Tuesday.

The North Central Development Commission  Bill would be saddled with the responsibilities of managing and administering funds received from the Federation account.

The Bill, which was read the first time today during plenary, is being sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East

The new bill which is the 8th item on the Order paper and  introduced today,  would address developmental issues  in the states which make up the North Central geo-political zone of the country.

The States are Benue, Niger; Nasarawa;  Kogi; Kwara; and Plateau.

The Bill, entitled, “North Central Development Commission( Est, etc) Bill, 2019( SB.173), was in line with legislative proceedings, introduced by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, APC, Kebbi North and affirmed by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the North East Development Commission, NEDC, which establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

Recall that a bill for the establishment of South East Development Commission, SEDC sponsored by Senator Stella Oduah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra North was read the first time last week at Plenary.

Also recall that the South West Development Commission Bil sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, APC, Ogun Central was re- Introduced last week.

If the North Central Development Commission Bill is passed along  side others, it  will bring to six, the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country, leaving only the North West yet to propose for the establishment of such a Commission.

