Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light hits $64.30 per barrel

On 1:35 pmIn Business, Newsby

Oil slips below $61 as weak demand outlook weighs
…As OPEC members meet next week

THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade has risen from $63.00 to $64.30 per barrel in the international market, the highest in the past three weeks.

The latest price showed an excess of $7.30 per barrel against the $57.00 reference price of the nation’s 2020 budget.

Also read: Bulls drive equity gains as NSE Index up by 0.16%

Market watchers attributed the development to the continued efforts of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to achieve stability in the volatile market.

In an email to Vanguard, OPEC stated that the meeting of its members – Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Qatar, Indonesia, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Nigeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo – to review the market would take place in Vienna, Austria on December 5, 2019.

Details coming…

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.