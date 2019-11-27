Breaking: Price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light hits $64.30 per barrel



…As OPEC members meet next week

THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade has risen from $63.00 to $64.30 per barrel in the international market, the highest in the past three weeks.

The latest price showed an excess of $7.30 per barrel against the $57.00 reference price of the nation’s 2020 budget.

Market watchers attributed the development to the continued efforts of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to achieve stability in the volatile market.

In an email to Vanguard, OPEC stated that the meeting of its members – Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Qatar, Indonesia, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Nigeria, Ecuador, Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo – to review the market would take place in Vienna, Austria on December 5, 2019.

