Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Petrol tanker burst into flame in Lagos

On 7:49 amIn Newsby

Fire

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A petroleum tanker loaded with 33,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, is currently burning at the entrance of Gowon Estate, Ipaja Road, Alimosho, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 6.30 am.

Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes as traffic gridlock is building up.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Fallen fuel tanker spills content along MM2 Road as gridlock builds

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA who raced to scene are battling to put out the fire.

At press time, there was no casualty recorded.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.