BREAKING: Petrol tanker burst into flame in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A petroleum tanker loaded with 33,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, is currently burning at the entrance of Gowon Estate, Ipaja Road, Alimosho, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 6.30 am.

Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes as traffic gridlock is building up.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA who raced to scene are battling to put out the fire.

At press time, there was no casualty recorded.