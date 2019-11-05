Breaking: PDP invites Nigerians to its campaign rally in Bayelsa

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has on Tuesday sent an open invitation to Nigerians, seeking for their presence at its mega rally at OX Bow lake pavilion, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on the 6th of November.

The rally according to the party is to mark the climax of their campaign for the Bayelsa state gubernatorial election.

Tagged “Total consolidated prosperity, for our great state”, the party therefore, enjoined all PDP governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, BOT members, NWC and major stakeholders to be there to support the party.

Under the chairmanship of his Excellency, Senator Bala Muhammed, Governor Bauchi state, Chief host, governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, Special guest of honor, Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, and Father of the day, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Ex-president, the party invites Nigerians, assuring them of a better state should Senator Douye Diri takes over from Gov Dickson in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Vanguard