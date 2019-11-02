Breaking News
Just in: Okowa appoints Egwuyenga as DELSU VC

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Prof. Andy Egwuyenga as the Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University, DELSU Abraka.

Andy Egwuyenga, a Professor of Parasitology was a Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwash-Uku.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie in a statement, said the new DELSU VC will assume duty on December 1, 2019.

Prof Andy Egwuyenga takes over from Prof Victor Peretomode whose tenure will expire on 30th November.

