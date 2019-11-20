BREAKING: Lagos Assembly asks court to strike out Ambode’s suit

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has filed a preliminary objection challenging the suit filed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode seeking to stop the probe of his administration over procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.

The state assembly is amongst other things challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

At today’s proceeding, lead counsel for the state assembly, Lawal Pedro, SAN, informed the court that Ambode’s lawyer, Taiwo Oyetibo, has served his team with a copy of his client counter affidavit to the preliminary objection.

ALSO READ:

The matter was subsequently adjourned to February 16, 2019, for hearing.

Recall that at the last proceeding, Justice Y. A Adesanya had ordered parties in the suit to maintain the status quo.

Other defendants in the suit include House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; House Clerk, Mr A.A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc probe committee, Fatai Mojeed and all members of the committee

Vanguard