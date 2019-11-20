Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Lagos Assembly asks court to strike out Ambode’s suit

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby
Ambode, Lagos, bus probe, lawmakers, SPeaker
Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State House of Assembly has filed a preliminary objection challenging the suit filed by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode seeking to stop the probe of his administration over procurement of 820 buses for public transportation.

The state assembly is amongst other things challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

At today’s proceeding, lead counsel for the state assembly, Lawal Pedro, SAN, informed the court that Ambode’s lawyer, Taiwo Oyetibo, has served his team with a copy of his client counter affidavit to the preliminary objection.

ALSO READ: 820 Bus Purchase Probe: Ambode, officials, shun Lagos Assembly summon

The matter was subsequently adjourned to February 16, 2019, for hearing.

Recall that at the last proceeding, Justice Y. A Adesanya had ordered parties in the suit to maintain the status quo.

Other defendants in the suit include House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; House Clerk, Mr A.A Sanni; Chairman of the Ad hoc probe committee, Fatai Mojeed and all members of the committee

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.