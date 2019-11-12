Vanguard Logo

[BREAKING] Kogi 2019: IG, INEC Chairman, Royal fathers others tear-gassed in Lokoja

2:41 pm

Kogi, electorate, Election

The gubernatorial candidate of the SDP in Kogi state, Natasha Akpoti, has been allegedly beaten up by suspected hoodlums. According to a yet to be confirmed reports, “The Natasha Akpoti Campaign Organization is presently under attack at IDRINANA hotels in Lokoja, Venue of the INEC Nigeria Stakeholders meeting ahead of the November 16th Gubernatorial Election. Injuries Sustained and one vehicle in the SDP convoy was seriously damaged!” the reported stated.

Reports also have that The IGP and other royal fathers present at the stakeholders meeting were teargassed at the event’s venue.

