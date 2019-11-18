Breaking: INEC declares Yahaya Bello winner of Kogi election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has formally announced Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election, held on the 16th November 2019.

Yahaya Bello defeated Engr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. to win the Kogi Guber polls. Governor Bello polled 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rival, Engr Musa Wada of the PDP, who polled 189, 704 votes.

Recall that the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Olongbodiyan, yesterday said the PDP rejects the results of the Kogi election which were being announced by INEC before it was postponed to today.

Engr Wada has also called the results of the election fictitious, saying the election was compromised and marred by violence and irregularities.

