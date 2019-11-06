ICPC misled judge to forfeit our N2.4bn ― Ex-PPMC boss, wife

Former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, Haruna Momoh and his wife Eileen, on Thursday, said, a court was misled into temporarily forfeiting N2.4 billion said to belong to them.

It will be recalled that on Monday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum, following an ex-parte application by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission. ICPC.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement by their counsel, Mr Ade Adedeji. SAN, the Momohs argued that the ICPC obtained the order by deception and suppression of facts.

According to them, they had no funds in Stanbic IBTC Bank, contrary to ICPC’s claim that it found millions in Euros, Dollars and Naira in accounts linked to them and that “the aggregate sum in the other banks are far less” than what was announced by the commission.

Vanguard News Nigeria.