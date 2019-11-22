Vanguard Logo

Breaking: I won’t seek a 3rd Term, Buhari assures

Contrary to speculations widely circulated in the media, President Muhamadu Buhari has declared that the Nigerian constitution does not allow him to contest for a third term as President, assuring that he will leave by 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied speculations by critics and partisans that he was working towards getting a third term of office, saying he would exit the scene by 2023 in accordance with the Constitution.

He gave the assurance in his opening remarks at a meeting of the National Executive Council NEC of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC which is currently underway at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

…Details later.

 

