Breaking: FG to build new 800 million dollars seaport in warri — Amaechi

By Jimitota onoyume

MINISTER of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said the federal government is set to build a new Sea Port in Pessu area of Warri, Delta state that would gulp 800 million dollars.

The Minister disclosed this yesterday in Uvwie local government area, Delta state when he came in company of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, Director General, National Directorate of Employment, to empower 1,700 women and youths with starter packs, micro-enterprise enhancement loan and resettlement packages in the state under the National Directorate of Employment empowerment programme.

While urging youths to ensure the project goes on smoothly when it takes off Amaechi said a similar Sea Port will be built in Bonny, Bonny local government area, Rivers state.

“ We are building a brand new Sea Port in Pessu, it will cost 800 million dollars. When you stop them from working you are losing such a huge investment where the entire community can be contractors, some can supply sand. There is also the Bonny sea Port that is coming. The best thing to do allow the development. Imagine the companies that have left Warri, let the Sea Port project go on smoothly “, he appealed.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Keyamo said the federal government was in a hurry to lift millions of Nigerians away from poverty, adding that with what they were giving out as empowerment in the early stage of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Deltans should imagine more that will come in the next few years.

Among items given to women and youths across the entire local government areas at the Petroleum Training Institute conference Centre, were sewing machines, knitting machines, welding machines and so on. They were also given cash empowerment.

Vanguard