Breaking: Ex-Pension boss, Maina arrives court in wheelchair for trial

Awaits ruling on his application for bail

Former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged complicity in a N2billion fraud, was on Thursday, brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a wheelchair for a continuation of his trial.

Trial Justice Okon Abang had fixed today to deliver a ruling on an application the defendant filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the 12-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

Maina is facing trial alongside a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited, which the prosecution said was involved in the alleged fraud.

Officers of the Kuje Correctional Facility wheeled Maina into the courtroom at about 9:30 am, armed with two first aid boxes.

It will be recalled that the court had on Tuesday directed EFCC to move its counter-affidavit challenging the defendant’s bail request.

