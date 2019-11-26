Breaking: Election Violence: Apprehend, prosecute perpetrators, Senate to security agencies

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate on Tuesday condemned in very strong terms, continued cases of violence during elections in the Country and called on Security Agencies to as a matter of urgency, arrest and Prosecute Masterminds of these acts.

According to the Senate, there must be a collective fight against these acts in Nigeria where there is wanton destruction of property and killing of persons.

The Senate said to nip it in the bud, it must cut across party divide, adding that if the fight is not bipartisan, the politicians would be at the end of the day, be at the receiving end.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of Order raised by Senator George Sekibo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers East who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Order as Amended.

Details later…

