BREAKING: Court remands Mompha in prison over N32.9bn alleged scam

The Federal High Court in Lagos has made an order for suspected Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, to be remanded in the prison custody.
Justice Mohammed Liman made the remand order on Monday shortly after Mompha was arraigned before him on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
