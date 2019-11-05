Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Court orders on Army’s Operation Positive Identification operations

On 11:18 amIn Newsby
Court orders status quo with regards to Army's Operation Positive
Femi Falana

Court orders status quo with regards to Army’s Operation Positive Identification operations nationwide, adjourns to November 18, 2019, for a proper hearing in the suit.

READ ALSO: Army urges Nigerians to disregard publication on operation positive identification

Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, is in the suit challenging the constitutional powers of the Army to embark on Operation Positive Identification, contending that its a breach of the rights of Nigerians to move around the country without being subjected to harassment.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.