A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday has granted N100m bail to a suspected money launderer, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha.

Vanguard recalls that Mompha was arraigned for alleged N33billion fraud.

Vanguard had reported how the EFCC arrested Mompha on October 19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was remanded in the commission’s custody following a court order.

Details soon….