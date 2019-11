A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on granted bail to the chairman of the defunct pension reform task team Mr. Abdulrashid Maina in the sum of one billion naira with two sureties in like sum.

Reports have it that Both sureties must be serving Nigerian Senators with no criminal cases before the court.

Also read:

Also, both sureties must have fully developed landed property in Maitama or Asokoro district of Abuja.

Details shortly…

Vanguard