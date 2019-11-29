Breaking: Arsenal part ways with Unai Emery

Unai Emery

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have sacked Unai Emery from his position as head coach of the club after a little under two seasons in charge and appointed club legend Freddie Ljungberg to lead the club on an interim basis.

The sack follows a poor run of form that has Arsenal sitting in the 8th position on the Premier League table and failing to record a win in their last seven matches. The most recent was a 1-2 Europa League home loss to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

A club statement addressing the sack read, “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

‘The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.

