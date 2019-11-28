Breaking: Appeal court bills Jime 150k for filling application against Ortom

By Nwafor Sunday

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has asked the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Emmanuel Jime to pay a total of 150,000 for filling application against the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, whom the court upheld his re-election today.

The decision was taken unanimously by a five-member panel at the appellate court, led by A. O. Belgore.

Recall that Mr Jime and his party, the APC, had approached the appellate court to challenge the October 7 decision of the Benue State election tribunal which upheld the election of Mr Ortom, after a petition by the APC that the elections were marred by irregularities and should be nullified.

After the tribunal ruling, Mr Jime vowed to contest the decision and argued that the Benue State tribunal aired in law and treated his petition unfairly.

Vanguard