BREAKING: Another building collapses in Lagos

…Number of casualties yet unknown

…Rescue operation ongoing by LASEMA, others.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in Lagos again, Friday, November 1st, when a building suddenly collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The building, according to source caved in at about 5pm during a heavy downpour.

Number of causalities could not be ascertained at press time.

Director-General, Chief Executive Officer, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

He said LASEMA, men of the state Fire Service, Police and other rescue team are already at the scene of the incident on rescue mission.

Details later…