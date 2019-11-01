BREAKING: Another building collapses in Lagos

…Number of casualties yet unknown
…Rescue operation ongoing by LASEMA, others.
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Tragedy struck in Lagos again, Friday, November 1st, when a building suddenly collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The building, according to source caved in at about 5pm during a heavy downpour.
Number of causalities could not be ascertained at press time.
Director-General, Chief Executive Officer, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.
He said LASEMA, men of the state Fire Service, Police and other rescue team are already at the scene of the incident on rescue mission.
