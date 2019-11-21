47% Nigerian workers to flee workplaces in next 6 months ― Survey report

By Elizabeth Adegesan

47 percent of Nigerian workers are likely to leave their current employer in the next six months a survey report of Jobberman revealed.

The survey report titled: “Jobberman best 100 companies to work for in 2019″, showed that out of 3,148 respondents (consisting of employees and career professionals across Nigerian owned companies and multinationals) interviewed, 47 percent are willing to leave their current job.

Speaking at the launch of the report in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Jobberman, Mrs, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha said:” A total of 3,148 valid responses were used in the final analysis with data from two surveys-extenal and internal. We discovered that Nigerians are not entirely happy with their current work situations, with most willing to switch jobs.”

Vanguard Nigeria News