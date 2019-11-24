Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Boxing: Wilder calls out Joshua or Ruiz Jr for undisputed heavyweight title fight

On 6:50 pmIn Sportsby
Wilder, Joshua, Ortiz Jnr
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Referee Kenny Bayless directs Deontay Wilder to a neutral corner after he knocked out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round of their WBC heavyweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder retained his title with the knockout. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Deontay Wilder says he wants to unify the heavyweight division against Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz Jr after his bout with Tyson Fury in February.

Wilder retained his WBC belt and his unbeaten record by stopping Luis Ortiz in the seventh round of their rematch on Saturday night and immediately looked ahead to staging two stellar fights.

“Next, we have Tyson Fury in the rematch,” Wilder said. “The schedule is set for February so we’ll see.

ALSO READ: Wilder KOs Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight title

“After that, I’m looking for a unification bout. I want one champion, one face, one name. He goes by the name of Deontay Wilder.

“I want a unification bout with the winner. “The heavyweight division is too small to have so many belts lingering around. There should just be one champion. I’m the perfect man for that job.”

Joshua plans to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Ruiz Jr in two weeks on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

ALSO READ: Gov. Okowa rejects death penalty clause in Hate Speech Bill

Before any undisputed title fight, Wilder aims to readdress his rivalry with Fury – they fought to a thrilling draw a year ago.

Wilder had struggled to keep pace with Ortiz for much of their rematch on Saturday night until the knockout moment.

But he reacted: “I was very confident in my ability and my skill.”It was a game-plan. I saw him getting tired and wearing down. When that point came, I had my range and my timing, bam baby. Goodnight.”

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.