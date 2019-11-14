By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Isu community in Arochukwu council area of Abia State has sent a save our soul message to the National Emergency Relief Agency to fulfill its promise of sending relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the area.

The Isu community has been enmeshed in a boundary war with their Utuma neighbours in Biase council area of Cross River State.

President General, Isu Progressive Union, IPU, Elder Felix Okoro, who made the call in an interview with Vanguard, lamented that the community spends about N2 million monthly to take care of the IDPs and could no longer bear the burden.

Okoro noted that NEMA had visited the over 3,500 IDPs at the Ohabuike Primary School and promised to send relief materials to assist them, but was yet to fulfill its pledge despite efforts by the community.

He commended the Abia State government, the member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the state Assembly, Hon. Mike Ukoha as well as public-spirited individuals for their support to the community since the inception of the conflict which had rendered the Isu people strangers in their ancestral land.

In his words, “The Isu community is calling on the NEMA to fulfill their promise of sending relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons in Isu community. NEMA visited the IDPs in July 2019 and moved by the situation of things at the camp, promised to send relief materials, but we are yet to hear from them again.

Isu community spends at N2 million monthly to cater for the IDPs, and it has become a burden to us. We thank the Abia state government who came on a medical outreach and also sent relief materials. We are appealing to NEMA to fulfill its promise to save the IDPs from starvation because we no longer have access to our farms. Our people are being killed and their houses burnt.”

The President General urged the federal government to resolve the boundary dispute to save lives and property of the Isu people, alleging that Isu people who attempt to farm on the disputed area are being killed.

vanguard