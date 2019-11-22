BoT tasks NWC to investigate PDP’s poor showing in Bayelsa, Kogi  gov polls

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, late Thursday night, tasked the National Working Committee, NWC, to investigate party leaders whose antics cost the PDP the governorship seats in the recently concluded governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

In a chat with newsmen after hours of meeting, BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin said the probe would enable the party unravel those that worked against its interest in last Saturday’s elections in the two states.

He said, “We are very concerned with what is happening in Nigerian politics especially the recent one in Kogi and Bayelsa. We reviewed the situation and condemned in totality the issue of rigging, killings, ballot box snatching that characterised the elections.

“We also viewed the accusations and counter accusations among our members on the behaviour of some of our members both in Kogi and Bayelsa, and especially in Bayelsa.

“We advised that we will not jump the gun. We must make thorough research before we come to conclusion on who did what and suggest remedies.

“Therefore we recommended to the NWC that a very serious investigation must take place. We recommended that an interim committee has to be set up similar to the one that was set up after the 2015 election under the chairmanship of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and myself. We have also asked the organs of the party that all of us must come together.

“And when everything is concluded, the meeting of the national caucus and the BoT, National Executive Committee, NEC, and national convention will now hold to review all that we have done and the NWC will then prepare a special report recommending a special action of the various bodies of the party,” he said.

Advancing reasons for the departure of the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus midway into the meeting, Senator Jibrin said the PDP boss came to avail the BoT of some developments within the party.

