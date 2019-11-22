Borders Closure: Nigeria’s action affecting Ghana’s trade ― Ghanaian Parliamentarian

Ghanaian Parliamentarian, Clement Humado, said that the closure of Nigeria border, especially Nigeria-Benin border was affecting the country’s trade because several trucks from Ghana were stranded at Seme-Krake side of the border.

Hon. Clement Humado said this on Friday while presenting the country report at the ongoing Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament held in Abuja.

“Another issue affecting Ghana’s trade with it’s neighbours in the sub region, is the closure of the Nigeria-Benin border in September 2019, several trucks from Ghana sending goods to Nigeria have been stranded at the Seme-Krake side of the border for over two months now.

” Similarly, Ghana trucks returning from Nigeria with goods cannot also cross the border.

“We believe Nigeria may have good reasons for taking such action but the measures infringe on the provisions of the ECOWAS Trade Liberation Scheme (ETLS).

“Whatever be the reason, the situation needs to be resolved as quickly as possible,” he said.

Humado said that cyber-crime was a wave of criminality, which has hit Corporate businesses in Ghana, stating that internet fraud was at it peak.

“Cyber-crime is the next wave of criminality, which has hit corporate Ghana, online fraud is at the peak in many businesses, specifically in the banking sector.

“To stem and contain this growing menace, the government has set up a Commission tasked to train corporate Ghana to detect and prevent internet fraud and counterfeiting.

“The insecurity arising is from chieftaincy disputes, ethnic conflicts and land litigation remain an important source of conflicts in the North-Eastern region of Ghana,” he said.

He, however, said that the government had deployed security forces to bring the conflict under control.

