Border closure’ll boost Nigeria’s economy — Poultry farmers

By James Ogunnaike

NATIONAL President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, PAN, Mr. Ezekiel Ibrahim has commended the Federal Government for closing the land borders across the country, saying the step will go a long way in boosting agriculture in the country; especially the poultry sector.

Ibrahim, who said this at the 9th Nigeria Poultry Show in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the Federal Government meant well for the country with the current closure of the nation’s land borders, saying that it will launch the country’s to limelight in the international community.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the National Secretary of the association, Prince Joseph Aladesuyi at the programme tagged: Nigeria Poultry Industry: Managing the Value Chain for National Development, said: “I want to appreciate the Federal Government over the border closure. And because of the closure, there are greater employment opportunities for teeming Nigerians.”

Besides, he urged the Federal Government to ameliorate the plight of poultry farmers as a result of the high-interest rate on loans from banks.

“We are suffering because of the high-interest rate on loan from our banks. The Federal Government should ensure that only genuine farmers benefit from the Anchors Borrower programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

On his part, the General Manager (Sales and Marketing) at Premier Feeds, Austin Daylop noted that “there are lots of unwholesome practices in the agricultural industry, which according to him must stop, emphasizing that health of the Nigerians is very important.”

He added that things must be done in the right way for Nigerians to get the benefits of the border closure.

“Those who cut corners must stop. Let us provide products for Nigerians, let us provide good services for Nigerians.

“Very soon, it will be very difficult to get broilers in the country because of the closure. We must close those gaps through research and extension work”.

“Let the borders remain closed until we fix ourselves and become better. Other nations have done it. China closed it for 40 years. India did that too. We can only get better economically when we close our borders,” he said.

On his part, the South West Chairman of the association, Dr. Bode Adetoyi, said the border closure will enable Nigerians to eat made in Nigeria chickens saying “we have what it takes in the poultry industry to meet the 200 million requirements in our poultry for our consumption.”

Vanguard