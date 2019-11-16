A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged the Federal Government to extend border closure restriction to livestock and refined petroleum products.

He said if this is enforced it will encourage Nigerian livestock farmers and refineries to produce more, as well conserve the nation foreign exchange.

Onuesoke, while commending the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the closure of land border with neighbouring countries, however, pointed that the action and benefit expected from it will not be completed if livestock like cattle, sheep, goats and finished petroleum products, among others, are also allowed into the country.

Onuesoke, who gave the advise in Lagos, said it is disappointing that while the Nigerian Customs has been active about seizure of rice, poultry products and other goods, it has had not made mention of cattle, sheep or goat that are moved across the border by nomadic herdsmen.

According to him, “It is on record that cattle are moved from Chad, Niger and Mali into Nigeria territories by herdsmen either in search of green grass or for sale to Nigerian consumers. It is unfortunate that since the border closure nothing has been said about the movement of these livestock. Does it mean that they are exempted from the border closure policy?

“Nigeria will want to hear that hundred of cows that are entering the country are intercepted by the Customs. Rather we hear of only rice, chickens, turkey or fairly-used clothes. The Customs should allow the policy to affect all products. What is worth doing at all, is worth doing well,” Onuesoke stated.

Onuesoke, who said finished petroleum products entry should also be banned, advised Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fix the refineries to enable them meet the nation’s petroleum needs.

