Border Closure: Customs, Agents disagree over use of waterways by smugglers

As traders commence shipment of goods to Ghana by sea

By Godfrey Bivbere

THERE appears to be uncertainty over the information that smugglers are now using waterways other than the sea ports to bring in goods following the closure of land borders.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Tony Iju Nwabunike, said he heard from a good authority that smugglers have resorted to waterways as alternative to land borders and sea ports in ferrying their goods into the country.

READ ALSO:

He wondered why the government did not include the waterways in its border closure action, saying “it must be an oversight on the part of the government.”

He advised the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to deploy its recently launched boats to effectively police the waterways.

Nwabunike said: “They have to close the waterways too to avoid bringing in goods from there. Somebody was telling me that goods still come into Nigeria through Cotonou by water. If that is the case, they should close it up. Customs have to use the boat, let them use it to curb such activities.”

Another industry operator who does not want his name in print said that about three to five boatloads of rice and other banned items were being escorted by security agencies into private jetties in Nigeria weekly in the last two months.

READ ALSO:

The source further stated that each of the boats carried an average of 2,000 to 4,000 bags of rice and other items which are discharged in Badagry.

However, the National Public Relations Officer, PRO, NCS, Deputy Comptroller, DC, Joseph Attah, told Vanguard Maritime Report that it is not true that the Federal Government did not include the waterways in the border closure.

He said the Nigerian Navy, Customs Marine Commands and the Marine Police are all working together to ensure that goods do not come into the country through the waterways.

He assured that the waterways were being effectively policed adding that he was not aware of smuggling activities through the waterways. Attah, however, assured that he would pass the information to the sector commander of the suspected areas to double-check.

Traders export to Ghana by sea

Meanwhile, following the closure of Seme border by the joint military task force after the Federal Government’s directive, Nigerians have resorted to the shipment of goods by the sea to Ghana.

A Nigerian trader involved in the shipment of electronics to Accra from Lagos, Ferdinand Uchena, told Vanguard Maritime Report that they now form groups to ship their merchandise to Ghana through the sea ports.

Uchena said that most of them have reached the decision to consolidate their cargo for shipment to Accra to save cost, adding that the goods mostly exported were electronics, motor spare parts and other machineries.

Vanguard