Border closure already paying off for local farmers in Nigeria ― Akume

Says Buhari polices for good of common Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume yesterday, said most farmers in the country are currently smiling to the banks as a result of border closure by the Federal Government.

Akume added that policies initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is for the good of common Nigerians.

Akume made the remarks, Thursday, at a press conference after reading the communique for Minister, Stakeholders Retreat to develop strategic plan 2019-2023 organised by Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, held in Lagos.

The Minister said: “President Buhari’s policies are for the good of common Nigerians. Border closure policy is to support Nigerian farmers. The farmers, especially the rice farmers are smiling to the bank. The policy will transform their lives. In Benue, women have taken over rice milling and selling and they all doing very well.”

The minister said the retreat which was attended by more than 200 participants, including all relevant stakeholders focussed on issues aimed at providing a roadmap for the implementation of the mandate and achieving Mr President June 12 promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

According to Akume, “It was discovered that there has been no synergy and cooperation in policy formulation and program implementation among the three tiers of government and appropriate climatic change sustainable policy aligned to poverty reduction and employment generation.”

The minister added: “That Nigeria has not fully keyed into the climate change carbon credit initiative of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change-UNFCCC.

“That Inter-governmental formulation and management of policies, programs and projects are yet to receive adequate attention. That all poverty alleviation programs lack institutional mainstreaming.

“That the failure of projects, programs and other government initiatives was attributable to the gap in the monitoring and evaluation system.

“That the gender policy in place is not being implemented appropriately by successive governments which have led to socio-economic inequalities and feminization of poverty,” Akume said.

As a way out of the woods, he said it was resolved that there should be a review and harmonization policies on inter-governmental cooperation and collaboration be implemented with set timelines

“The government should realign its climate change policy to stimulate employment generation and wealth creation

“The government should take appropriate steps to key into the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change with a view to gaining carbon credit for revenue generation.

“That all special projects of the federal government should be domiciled with Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as a Special Purpose Vehicle-SPV for the delivery of efficient service to the people.

“That there should be established an institutional regulatory framework to mainstream poverty reduction and wealth creation for sustainable development.

Akume noted that the stakeholders resolved that, “An e-Monitoring and Evaluation system should be put in place to ensure value for money.

“That Government should ensure full implementation of the National Gender Policy in order to tackle socio-economic inequalities and feminisation of poverty for sustainable development, and There is a need for an inter-ministerial forum to serve as a platform for relevant stakeholders’ engagement with organized private sector and international Organisations and Development partners.”

