Bolivia’s Morales accepts political asylum in Mexico

Former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, has accepted an offer of political asylum in Mexico a day after leaving office amid election fraud protests.

In a tweet, he said it hurts to be leaving Bolivia but he would return with more “strength and energy.”

Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed Mr. Morales had boarded a Mexican government plane.

Meanwhile, Bolivia’s military commander ordered troops to back up police who have clashed with Morales supporters.

Some 20 people were reported injured in the clashes.

Mr. Morales earlier urged his supporters to resist the “dark powers” that had forced him to step down.

The deputy head of the Senate has said she would take over as interim president until new elections are held in the country. (BBC)

