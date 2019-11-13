Bolivian opposition senator, Jeanine Áñez, has declared herself interim president of the South American country following Evo Morales’ resignation.

Ms. Áñez said she was next in line under the constitution and vowed to hold elections soon.

Her appointment was endorsed by Bolivia’s Constitutional Court.

Lawmakers from Mr. Morales’ party boycotted the session, and the former president branded Ms. Áñez “a coup-mongering right-wing senator.”

Mr. Morales has fled to Mexico, saying he asked for asylum there because his life was in danger.

He resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result.

The ex-president has said he had been forced to stand down but had done so willingly “so there would be no more bloodshed.”

Ms. Áñez took temporary control of the Senate on Tuesday, putting her next in line for the presidency.

The former deputy Senate leader assumed the position following a series of resignations.

The parliamentary session to appoint her was boycotted by lawmakers from Mr. Morales’ leftist Movement for Socialism party, who said it was illegitimate.

“Before the definitive absence of the president and vice president… as the president of the Chamber of Senators, I immediately assume the presidency as foreseen in the constitutional order,” Ms. Áñez said to applause from opposition lawmakers.

Bolivia’s highest constitutional court backed her assumption of power. (BBC)

