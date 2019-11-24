Bold residents apprehend fleeing cultists turned armed robbers in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Sheer boldness by residents of Iyana Ipaja led to the arrest of two suspected armed robbers, who are also members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternities, weekend, while escaping from a botched robbery operation in area of Lagos State.

The suspects, after the arrest, were later handed over to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, following a distress call after a failed attempt to dispossess two occupants of a vehicle in the area.

RRS boss, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Tunde Disu, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects, Abbey Kolawole, 40, Ikenna Eze, 30 and Femi (now at large) had accosted two occupants of a vehicle, who were having private discussions.”

The occupants were reported to have locked and rolled up themselves in the car before the suspects got there.

In his confession, Eze said, Femi, the leader of the gang brandished a gun and ordered the occupants to alight from the car but they refused.

“He shot into the air, and threatened to shoot the occupants. He was attempting to fire the second shot when the locally made double barrel gun hooked,” he narrated.

It was gathered that due to loud sound of the gun, residents emerged to check what was happening only to find the armed robbers fled in different directions, abandoning their gun.

While the leader of the gang escaped, both Kolawole and Eze were unlucky as they were apprehended by residents while scaling their fences.

According to Eze, “Femi invited the gang out to the house of a resident of Shagari Estate, Iyana–Ipaja with the intent of killing him.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, had threatened to kill Femi.

“The man we attacked had earlier besieged Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company of many cult members and threatened to kill him. But Femi in retaliation wanted to maim the man first.

“Plan was to shoot the man in the leg but after firing the first shot into the air, the gun hooked and before he could reload it, residents had converged and were moving towards us.

“Femi is the only one who knew the road, he escaped while we, strangers in that community were arrested.”

The two suspects confirmed they are members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

Recovered from the suspects were: a locally made double barrel cut to size shot gun, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

The suspects had been transferred to Gowon Estate Police Station, Ipaja.

