Bold residents apprehend fleeing armed robbers in Lagos

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Sheer boldness by residents of the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos led to the arrest of two suspected armed robbers at the weekend.

The suspects, who are also members of Aiye and Eiye Confraternities, were trying to escape from a botched robbery operation in the area.

The suspects after the arrest were later handed over to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) following a distress call after a failed attempt to dispossess two occupants of a vehicle in the area.

The RRS Commander, Tunde Disu, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects, Abbey Kolawole (40), Ikenna Eze (30) and Femi (now at large) had accosted two occupants of a vehicle who were having private discussions.”

The occupants were reported to have locked and rolled up themselves in the car before the suspects got there.

In his confession, Eze said Femi, who is the leader of the gang, brandished a gun and ordered the occupants to alight from the car but they refused.

Eze said: “He shot into the air, and threatened to shoot the occupants. He was attempting to fire the second shot when the locally made double barrel gun hooked.”

Vanguard