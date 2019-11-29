Boko Haram: Security expert kicks against hiring 150 Cameroonians as vigilantes in Borno

… says move questions Buhari’s political legitimacy, authority

By Evelyn Usman

Security expert Dr Ona Ekhomu, has condemned move by the Borno State government to employ the service of 150 Cameroonians as members of a vigilante group to combat Boko Haram in State, describing the decision as an error that could increase security threat in the North- East region of the country.

Besides, Ekhomu, in a statement issued to Saturday Vanguard and signed by his Media Assistant, Tope Adesuiyi, faulted the state government’s move, saying it had no legal backing to recruit foreigners to conduct internal security in the state.

Also read:

According to Ekhomu, who is also President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON “ the decision to hire foreign vigilantes by the Borno governor raises serious sovereignty issues for Nigeria. If we say the Military cannot defend the population in Borno State from Boko Haram insurgents, then the political legitimacy and authority of the Buhari government are questioned.

“When the Nigerian state is unable to fulfil the Westphalian conception of sovereignty, then international human rights issues such as the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) kick in”

He warned that giving the Kesh-Kesh vigilantes freedom to patrol the Borno countryside would also increase their local knowledge of the area, as well enable them to mount subsequent attacks when they would longer benefit from the largesse of the Borno government.

Said he: “Like most West Africans, the Cameroonians don’t like us (Nigerians) and once this charade of fighting insurgency stops, these same vigilantes will victimize Borno villagers”.

He reminded Governor Babangana Zulum, that Nigeria and Cameroon still had serious security issues in the Bakassi Peninsula, urging him to keep his promise of hiring 10,000 Borno youths as vigilantes to combat Boko Haram.

Rather, he called for the need to train indigenes for the purpose. He opined that if the Borno vigilantes were trained and well-equipped, they could fight alongside the Nigerian Military, Civilian Joint Task Force JTF and local Borno hunters, to address the threat of Boko Haram”.

He further called for the need for proper analysis of decision before they were executed, reminding that, “ Crisis mismanagement by a former Borno Governor of the extra-judicial killing of 17 Boko Haram members at customs Roundabout Maiduguri on June 11th 2009 started the insurgency. Therefore, we should not adopt intuitive decisions that will exacerbate the Boko Haram insurgency”.

Vanguard