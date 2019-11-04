Board gets N400m to connect new areas in Jos-Bukuru metropolis to public water supply

The Plateau government has released N400 million to the state Water Board to lay pipes to connect new development areas in Jos-Bukuru metropolis to public water supply, the General Manager, Mr Lambert Gomzuk, has said.

Gomzuk told Newsmen in Jos on Sunday that the exercise had started in some parts of Utan, Zaramagnda.

According to him, all asbestos pipes in Jos-Bukuru metropolis will be replaced in year 2020 with ductile pipes.

Gomzuk said that the board had started the pilot project of water prepaid metering in Liberty Boulevard and in some areas in Bukuru.

”This is to ensure that people pay for only the water they consume.

”’As the board is faced with challenges of inadequate power supply and people failing to pay their water rates as and when due, these hampers the board from being proactive in pumping water.

”There is need for cost recovery to get materials needed for the treatment of the water, payment of power bills and running of the equipment,” he said.

Gomzuk appealed to its water consumers to ensure that they paid their water rates promptly to enable the board perform optimally.

He said that water rate for bungalows was N 3,000, while houses with taps outside were required to pay N1, 800.

The official also appealed to resident to stop vandalising the boards equipment, adding that it costs the state huge amount to replace them.

He commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for the unflinching support to the agency to ensure that it provided potable water for the people.

Gomzuk said that the government had provided funds for procurement of water treatment chemicals that would last five years.

He urged residents to pay their water bills promptly and to report cases of burst pipes to the board for expeditious repair.

Vanguard Nigeria News