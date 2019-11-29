Bloomberg accused of running media empire with toxic work culture

Michael Bloomberg has been repeatedly accused of presiding over a toxic, predatory environment in dozens of lawsuits filed by female staff over the past two decades, a new report reveals.

Bloomberg LP, the business-news-focused media company founded and owned by the 77-year-old multi-billionaire has been hit with nearly 40 discrimination and harassment suits from 64 employees that have regained currency since Bloomberg announced his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A common theme in many of the suits is the allegation that Bloomberg, who is worth about $54 billion, created a “reckless playground” for male executives to “target young, female, naive employees” for sex, according to a Business Insider investigation of the claims.

The report, which comes less than a week after the wealthy philanthropist announced his White House bid, focuses on suits from two female employees who say they left the company after they were plied with alcohol and sexually assaulted by a senior male colleague.

At the time of both assaults, Bloomberg was the CEO.

The billionaire founder and former New York City Mayor was also accused of leering at female employees and making sexists comments, according to the report.

Bloomberg allegedly made sexually explicit comments to staff, including: “If you looked like that … I would do you in a second,” and, “I would like nothing more in life than to have Sharon Stone sit on my face,” according to court papers reviewed by Business Insider.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Bloomberg LP said sexual harassment at the company was “prohibited and offenders face termination.”

“Bloomberg strongly supports a culture that treats all employees with dignity and respect, and enforces that culture through clear policies and practices,” he said.

“Our diversity and inclusion efforts — including training on preventing harassment and gender bias — are designed to foster a culture where thousands of people are proud to work every day.”

As of Wednesday, five lawsuits against the presidential candidate and his company were ongoing.

In a suit filed as recently as 2016, a female Bloomberg employee, identified only as Margaret Doe, accused her male boss of raping her twice, plying her with drugs and threatening to terminate her employment if she didn’t continue sleeping with him.

Doe said the company had a “rampant drug culture” and accused Nick Ferris, a former Bloomberg sales manager, of getting her addicted to powerful narcotics after she started working at the company in September 2012.

“We terminated Mr. Ferris in early November 2015, well before any complaints were made against him. We discovered inappropriate conduct through our own compliance tools, investigated it thoroughly and terminated his employment with us,” said Bloomberg LP Spokesman Ty Trippet.

In another suit exclusively reported by The Post last year, a female Bloomberg executive claimed she was forced out of the organization after she witnessed Doe being sexually harassed by Ferris.

