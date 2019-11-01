Bitcoin at 11: Quidax launches mobile app, gives out iPhone 11 and 11,000 Naira in Bitcoin

The 31st of October, 2019 marked the 11th year since the Bitcoin white paper was released to the public. The white paper was authored by Satoshi Nakamoto who is anonymous. It’s said that Satoshi could be an individual or even a group of people. To celebrate Bitcoin’s 11th anniversary and the launch of its mobile app Quidax, an African focused cryptocurrency startup, is giving out an iPhone 11 and 11,000 Naira in Bitcoin to new and existing users of the platform.

In a statement by, they explain that the promotion is about increasing awareness of Bitcoin, as there is a misconception that it takes more than 20,000 Naira to buy Bitcoin when all you need is 200 Naira on Quidax. They also want people to experience how easy it is to buy Bitcoin on Quidax.

Quidax mentioned that Bitcoin is rapidly gaining acceptance as an investment asset class with over 36.5 million Americans owning some form of cryptocurrency according to a recent study by Finder.

Quidax also added that Bitcoin regularly outperforms other asset classes including gold. In 2019 alone Bitcoin returned over 100 per cent compared to gold’s 17 per cent, the US S&P 500’s 21 per cent and the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond’s 1.6 per cent. Investors who bought Bitcoin on the 31st of December 2018 would have doubled their money. In the details of the promotion released by Quidax, 11 people every day will win 11,000 Naira in Bitcoin starting from 31st October 2019 to 10th November 2019. While the person with the highest trades between 31st of October and 10th of November will win an iPhone 11. The promotion is open to new and existing Quidax users.

Steps to participate:

● Download the Quidax app for Apple iOS or Quidax App for Android

● Create a Quidax account or Sign in, if you are an existing user.

● Deposit at least 200 Naira into your Quidax Naira wallet

● Buy Bitcoin with 200 Naira or more

● Follow Quidax on Social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Quidax is an African focused cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for individuals and businesses to buy and sell digital currencies using their local currency. Quidax currently offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP, Litecoin, Dash and USDT as well as wallet services which individuals and businesses can use to send, receive and store cryptocurrencies.

